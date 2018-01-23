CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Math and Science Academy in west suburban Aurora has canceled classes for the rest of the week, because of a flu outbreak on campus.
Parents have been told to pick up their children from the residential college prep school by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The school for gifted math and science students operates more like a college, where the 650 students live in campus dormitories.
To stop the spread of the virus, the Kane County Health Department and Rush Copley Medical Center advised the school to shut down the entire campus for a week.
It’s a drastic measure that was taken to stop the spread of a particularly dangerous flu virus, which already has claimed thousands of lives across the U.S.
All campus activities and classes have been canceled until Jan. 29.
The school has offered a bus for students who live downstate to go home until the campus reopens. That bus will leave at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and stop in three different towns as it heads south.
Students can return to campus on Jan. 28.