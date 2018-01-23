CHICAGO (CBS) — As rain switched to snow overnight, city and state officials began deploying snow plows and salt spreaders to keep streets and highways clear and safe for the morning commute.

While the combination of light snowfall and temperatures just above freezing to start the day, there wasn’t enough snow to accumulate in most of the Chicago area, but it was enough to make paved surfaces slippery.

Snow with reduced visibility and light accumulations ending NE IL by ~815am and NW IN ~930am CDT. Slippery travel possible. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/txou2QFAaE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 23, 2018

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed its snow plow fleet Tuesday morning to focus on the city’s arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive during the morning rush, until the snow stops.

Drivers have been urged to go slow as they head out Tuesday morning.

RAIN–>SNOW. Overnight, rain will change to snow, making roads slick. Snow will continue thru Tues morning rush, so plan ahead! #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/x9GjHDjdJ0 — IDOT District 1 (@IDOTDistrict1) January 22, 2018

The Illinois Department of Transportation also sent out its trucks to clear Chicago area highways for the morning commute.

Some suburbs could see up to an inch of snow Tuesday morning, but most parts of the Chicago area were getting only a dusting of snow.

Snowfall had ended for most parts of the Chicago area by 8 a.m.