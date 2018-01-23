CHICAGO (CBS) — As rain switched to snow overnight, city and state officials began deploying snow plows and salt spreaders to keep streets and highways clear and safe for the morning commute.
While the combination of light snowfall and temperatures just above freezing to start the day, there wasn’t enough snow to accumulate in most of the Chicago area, but it was enough to make paved surfaces slippery.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed its snow plow fleet Tuesday morning to focus on the city’s arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive during the morning rush, until the snow stops.
Drivers have been urged to go slow as they head out Tuesday morning.
The Illinois Department of Transportation also sent out its trucks to clear Chicago area highways for the morning commute.
Some suburbs could see up to an inch of snow Tuesday morning, but most parts of the Chicago area were getting only a dusting of snow.
Snowfall had ended for most parts of the Chicago area by 8 a.m.