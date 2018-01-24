CHICAGO (CBS) — Black ice has been causing multiple crashes in the south suburbs early Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police said they have been responding to so many accidents involving black ice that they can’t keep up.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has been sending out salt trucks to help.
The two right lanes of outbound Interstate 57 were blocked between the Tri-State tollway and 159th Street, after an eight-car crash.
Another driver spun out near Interstate 294 and Interstate 55. After exiting the vehicle, another car that lost control struck that driver.
Interstate 80 was down to one lane in each direction near Houbolt Road, and Interstate 55 was down to one lane in each direction near Route 52. Illinois State Police said there were at least 20 crashes in the area due to black ice.