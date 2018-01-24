Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen.(David Banks/USA Today Sports)

(670 The Score) In the first year of their rebuild, the Bulls are without an All-Star for the first time since 2009 but not without optimism for the future.

Rookie big man Lauri Markkanen and second-year point guard Kris Dunn have both been selected to play in the Rising Stars game that will be held on Feb. 16 as part of the All-Star festivities in Los Angeles. Markkanen will play for the World team, while Dunn will represent the U.S.

Markkanen, 20, is fourth among rookie in scoring at 15.5 points per game. He’s also averaging 7.7 rebounds. He reached 100 3-pointers faster than any other player in NBA history.

Dunn, 23, is averaging 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game, all of which are big upticks over his numbers in his rookie campaign of 2016-’17.

It’s not a certainty that Dunn will play in the game. He’s continuing to recover from a concussion that he suffered on a nasty face-first fall last Wednesday. While the Bulls haven’t expressed great concern, they also haven’t provided a timetable for his return, as his concussion symptoms persist.

