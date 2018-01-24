CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters put out an electrical fire in the basement of Roberto Clemente Community Academy early Wednesday morning.
The Fire Department responded to the fire at Western and Division around 2 a.m.
Officials said the fire started in an electrical panel in the basement. Firefighters found light smoke in the basement, and up to the main entrance.
Firefighters put out the fire within 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported, and the fire caused minimal damage in the basement. It did not appear anyone was in the building when the fire started.
ComEd restored at least partial power to the school by about 5:30 a.m., and after consulting with a Chicago Board of Education representative, officials confirmed school would start on time at 8 a.m.