(670 The Score) Former White Sox slugger Jim Thome has been honored for his storied career.
Thome was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Monday evening, garnering 89.9 percent of the vote in his first year on the ballot. Players had to receive 75 percent or more of the vote to reach the Hall of Fame.
Also voted into the Hall of Fame were Chipper Jones (97.2 percent) , Vladimir Guerrero (92.9) and Trevor Hoffman.
Thome was a five-time All-Star, including during the 2006 season when he played for the White Sox. He ranks eighth in MLB history with 612 homers. Of those, 337 came with the Indians, for whom he played his first 12 years in the big leagues.
Thome hit 134 homers for the White Sox from 2006-’09, including his 500th career homer in September 2007. He also played for the Phillies, Dodgers, Twins and Orioles.
Thome’s 1,699 RBIs rank 26th in MLB history, and his .554 slugging percentage ranks 23rd. His 1,747 walks are seventh all time.
Thome is a native of Peoria who was selected in the 13th round of the 1989 amateur draft out of Illinois Central College. He holds a role now in the White Sox’s front office, serving as a special assistant to general manager Rick Hahn.
The 2018 Hall of Fame class will be inducted in Cooperstown, New York on July 29.
Former Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa once again fell far short of Hall of Fame status, garnering about 8 percent of the vote.