(CBS) – Chicago police need your help to catch a thief who’s been very busy lately.
About a dozen businesses have been hit in the last 11 days. They’re located in neighborhoods that include Lincoln Park, the Gold Coast, The Loop and Streeterville.
CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot talked with two business owners, who shared surveillance video of the break-ins.
In one video, the burglar uses a brick, throwing it underhand and behind his back, to break the glass door of Tuts Food and Liquor in River North.
When the first hit isn’t successful, he continuously smashes the door with the brick, then pushes his gloved hand through the opening he creates, to open the door.
Store owner Adel Elbiadi says when the brown bag the thief brought with him breaks, he uses the store trash can, loading it with liquor and cigarettes. He also leaves with money.
Another break-in occurred three days ago at Hash House A Go Go in the Gold Coast. The burglar jumps over the counter, pulls what appears to be a crowbar out of his pants and tries to open the cash register.
Then, he steps up on a stool to get more leverage, appearing to use all of his strength.
“Luckily, we don’t keep anything in there. Once he saw there was nothing in there, just ran right out the door,” owner Brad Gold says.