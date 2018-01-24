CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed early Wednesday when a car crashed into a semi-trailer truck in south suburban Riverdale.
Preliminary reports indicated a Toyota was traveling at a high rate of speed when it slammed into the semi near 145th and Indiana, but police have not confirmed the car was speeding.
The driver of the Toyota was pinned inside the vehicle after it hit the big rig.
Much of the top of the car appeared to have been sheared off on impact.
One man was heading for work when he heard the sickening sound of the crash.
“I was sleeping and I heard a loud noise. I heard like a loud boom, and the trains always come past here a lot, so I didn’t know if it was the trains or not, and I come out on my way to work and I see all these sirens out here, and now I see the car over there looking like it looks right now. I’m like, someone must be dead or something where that car look over there. It looked pretty bad,” he said.
The driver’s name and age have not been released.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.