CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s police oversight agency Wednesday released video of an off-duty bar fight involving police officer Robert Rialmo, who fatally shot Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones in 2015.
The fight happened at a Moretti’s restaurant on the northwest side at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2017. Rialmo got into a scuffle with two other patrons.
Rialmo was charged with battery and theft after punching a man and allegedly stealing his jacket during the fight.
Rialmo, who was on desk duty when the fight happened, was stripped of his police powers a few days after the incident.
The officer first made national headlines when he fatally shot LeGrier, 19, and Jones, 55.
Rialmo has said he fired at LeGrier because the teen swung at him with a baseball bat. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has said witnesses, and evidence at the scene, indicate Rialmo was farther away from the teen when he fired his gun, adding that his use of deadly force was not within policy.
The disciplinary body found no evidence that LeGrier swung the bat at Rialmo.
Jones, 55, a neighbor, was an innocent bystander.
The City of Chicago is being sued for both deaths.