CHICAGO (CBS) — Icy roads prompted many Chicago area schools to cancel classes on Wednesday, while some others started late.
Several schools in Joliet closed on Wednesday, because roads were covered in a slick glaze of ice, resulting in dozens of crashes across the southern and western sububs.
All schools in Joliet Township High School District 204 were closed on Wednesday, and students and staff were told not to report to school, due to the dangerous road conditions. Some janitors and custodians were called in to spread salt on the sidewalks outside of the schools.
Joliet Catholic High School also canceled classes on Wednesday due to the icy conditions.
Several schools in Peotone, Plainfield, Channahon, Shorewood, Crest Hill, Minooka, Frankfort, and Romeoville also closed on Wednesday.
Several other schools in the southern and western suburbs also opened late, to allow for more time for students and staff to get to school on icy roads.
