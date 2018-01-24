(CBS) – The 46-year-old owner of a currency exchange was shot and killed during an attempted robbery Wednesday on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
Police say it happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of West Fullerton Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood.
Police have taped off several businesses, including the currency exchange where the robbery attempt occurred.
People at the scene tell CBS 2 the shooting victim was the owner of the store.
