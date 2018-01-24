CHICAGO (CBS) – So how is winter treating us so far?
CBS 2’s Ed Curran looked at statistics for “meteorological winter’—measured from December to February.
So far, Chicago is way behind pace for what is considered normal snowfall. Officially at O’Hare, 9.1 inches of snow have fallen. At this point, Chicago typically has 15.7 inches of snow—so that’s only 58 percent of normal.
However, with about five weeks to go, there is time to reach the 36-inch snowfall average for a season. Clearly, it is nowhere near the worst winters in Chicago history.
As for temperatures, it has been just a bit above normal—52 percent of the days have reported warmer than normal readings. Then there was that pretty brutal cold spell after the New Year.
How does this compare to the long-term predictions?
Like today’s weather, a wintry mix (see this video from Wednesday!)
Those long-term forecasts called for mixed temperatures (that turns out to be accurate so far) and near normal or above normal snowfall (so far, that’s quite a bit off.)