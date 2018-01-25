CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Life as a teenager can be filled with anxiety and an expert will tell high school students and parents at a Southwest Side high school that some of that anxiety is caused by being constantly tied to electronic devices.
Dr. Danielle Black, the director of the Child Anxiety Clinic at the Family Institute will speak to students during the day Thursday and parents Thursday night at Mother McAuley High School about the correlation between a teenager’s feelings of stress and anxiety and social media.
“I’ve talked to students who say I sleep with my phone under my pillow because it’s my alarm, but then I’m up until 3:30 a.m. because I’m getting Snapchats and getting text messages and I just can’t not respond,” said McAuley Director of Counseling, Nichole Carey.
Carey said toss in school work, sports, other extra-curricular activities and possibly jobs and, she said, it’s no wonder many teens are stressed out.
“We forget sometime how overwhelming some of these responsibilities can be,” Carey said.
Carey said Mother McAuley parents and students will be given ideas for setting better boundaries for smartphone use.