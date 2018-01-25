CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect was taken into custody on the South Side after a police chase that started in Northwest Indiana and resulted in an officer and police dog injured.
Police began pursuing the driver in Cedar Lake, Ind. The chase continued into Illinois and eventually ended on Chicago’s South Side.
State police were seen chasing the pickup along neighborhood streets along the far south end of the Dan Ryan Expy.
The driver finally stopped near 92nd Street and May and was taken into custody as several officers converged on the scene.
The incident started when police officers attempted to stop the driver in a stolen car at 133rd and Calumet in Cedar Lake, Ind.
During the chase, the offender may have slid off the road at 394 and 159th Street.
At that point, one police officer and his K-9 were struck, either by the suspect’s vehicle or another car.
The offender ran off and then stole a pickup truck and continued to flee until he was apprehended.