(670 The Score) The Cubs have invited 19 non-roster players to spring training, they announced Thursday.
Two of the most notable names invited were catcher Chris Gimenez and right-hander Thomas Hatch. Gimenez, 35, was recently signed and is a friend of free-agent right-hander Yu Darvish, whom the Cubs are pursuing. Gimenez is trying to win the backup catcher’s job behind Willson Contreras.
The Cubs selected Hatch in the third round of the 2016 amateur draft. He had a 4.04 ERA in 26 starts at advanced Class-A.
Other players to receive non-roster invites were right-hander Anthon Bass, right-hander Craig Brooks, right-hander David Garner, right-hander Justin Hancock, right-hander Williams Perez, left-hander Alberto Baldonado, left-hander Daniel Camarena, left-hander Kyle Ryan, infielder Ryan Court, infielder Mike Freeman, infielder Jason Vosler, infielder Chesny Young, outfielder Jacob Hannemann, outfielder Bijan Rademacher, catcher Taylor Davis, catcher Ian Rice and catcher Ali Solis.
Cubs pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout on Feb. 14. The first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 19.