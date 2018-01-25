(CBS) — Oprah Winfrey has ended any speculation about a presidential bid in 2020.
She told Instyle Magazine that she has “no interest” in running.
“It’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it,” Oprah said in an interview for their March cover story.
The possibility of a Winfrey run was trending heavily on social media after she delivered a speech at the Golden Globes.
“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up!” Winfrey said in her speech.
“So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon.”
After the speculation began, President Trump quickly dismissed the idea.
“I’ll beat Oprah,” the president said at the time, adding, “I don’t think she’s going to run.”