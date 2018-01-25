CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Aurora police are trying to find the driver of a vehicle that hit a homeless man who died a few hours later.
Aurora police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday night, 46-year old homeless man Danny Anderson was crossing Broadway Avenue (Rt. 25) at Hazel Avenue with a 32-year old man when Anderson was hit by an older gray minivan.
The younger man had seen the minivan coming and stopped in the middle of the street and was not hit. Police said he had also called out to Anderson to stop but the older man ran and was hit.
The driver stopped for a few seconds and then took off.
Anderson was taken to an Aurora hospital and then airlifted to another suburban hospital where he died at 1:50 a.m. Thursday morning.
Aurora police are looking for anyone who saw the accident or knows who did it. There are surveillance pictures of the minivan, but even the police describe the pictures as being “poor quality.”
Police ask that you call the Aurora Police Traffic Division at 630-256-5330 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and qualify for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.