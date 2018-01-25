Bears president Ted Phillips.(Getty Images)

By Chris Emma–

(670 The Score) The patience of Bears fans has been tested in recent years, as team president Ted Phillips acknowledged in a letter to season-ticket holders.

Because of this, Phillips wrote that the Bears will not raise the prices of season tickets for the third time in four years.

“We are committed to delivering you a premium sports experience, and that starts with a winning football team,” Phillips wrote in his opening remarks. “That standard has not been met in recent years and we know your patience has been tested. We remain confident in the plan that [general manager] Ryan Pace laid out three years ago, knowing that it would not be easy and would involve major changes. The foundation is in place and we believe the future is bright. We will make you proud to be a Chicago Bears Season Ticket Holder.”

The Bears finished the 2017 season 5-11, including just three wins at home. John Fox was fired after a three-year tenure that marked 14-34. However, the team elected to stand by Pace and gave him a contract extension on the day Fox was fired.

Pace led a one-week coaching search that brought the Bears to hiring 39-year-old Matt Nagy, previously offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, in part because of his fit with 2016 No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky.

Phillips is among those confident in what the Bears’ future holds.

“We aggressively approached the 2018 offseason with Ryan’s leadership,” he wrote. “The decision was made to bring in a fresh voice and new direction to the head coaching position with the hiring of Matt Nagy. Coach Nagy’s intelligence, leadership, high energy and strong communication skills have been evident from the start.”

Among the major changes for the Bears will be a major expansion to Halas Hall, which will add a football operations building and facility upgrades “which will place us on par with the best facilities in the NFL,” as Phillips wrote. The expansion is something Pace has influenced.

The Bears in 2018 will host the Packers, Vikings, Lions, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets and Buccaneers.

“A winning Chicago Bears team is the most important factor in providing you an exciting and rewarding game day environment,” Phillips wrote.

Thank you for your passion and dedication and Bears Down!

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.