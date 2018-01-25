CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The death of a northwest Indiana man is being celebrated in a whimsical obituary.

Seventy-one-year-old Vietnam war veteran, Terry Wayne Ward of DeMotte, IN died Tuesday. The first sentence of his lengthy obituary said he is, “leaving behind 32 jars of Miracle Whip, 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper and multitudes of other random items that would prove helpful in the event of a zombie apocalypse.”

It goes on to say he is survived by his overly patient and accepting wife Kathy – the fact she gladly accepted sympathy for during their 48 years of marriage. It said he met Kathy by telling her he was a lineman – he didn’t specify early on that he was a lineman for the phone company, not the NFL. Still, Kathy and Terry wed in the fall of 1969.

The obituary reads Terry died knowing that The Blues Brothers was the best movie ever and hot sauce can be added to absolutely any food.

He was also a renowned distributor of popsicles and ice cream sandwiches to his grandchildren; and despised “uppity foods” like hummus, which he loved after his family called it “bean dip.”

Ward never owned a cellphone and had zero working knowledge of the Kardashians.

You can read the full obituary below: