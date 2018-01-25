(WBBM Newsradio) — A scathing editorial against the Des Plaines Police Department has led to a withering response on a “Des Plaines Police” Twitter page: A two-word expletive.
WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
“The Twitter response is definitely an embarrassment, and it definitely does not reflect the opinion or the attitude of any member of the command staff or any member of the Des Plaines Police Department,” Police Chief Bill Kushner said Wednesday.
Still, he concedes, it could have been anyone, including a rogue police officer, who’s behind the Twitter page called “Des Plaines Police.”
“I don’t know, but we’re going to reach out for Twitter in the morning and take it down as a fraudulent account,” he said.
The Des Plaines Police Department has no official social media accounts — not on Twitter or Facebook.
The two-word expletive was the response to an editorial in the suburban “Journal and Topics,” saying it’s time to end the “climate of craziness” in the Des Plaines police agency.