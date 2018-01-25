Filed Under:Crash, Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a crash early Thursday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:45 a.m., a 19-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer west on Garfield Boulevard when he lost control near Federal Avenue and the SUV jumped a curb before crashing into some trees, according to Chicago Police.

Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash early Thursday on the South Side. (Credit: Justin Jackson/Sun-Times)

The man was ejected from the Trailblazer during the crash, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

His passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was also taken to Stroger, where her condition stabilized, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.

