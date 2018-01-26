CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — There’s an effort to help solve two cases involving newborns found abandoned and dead in two south suburbs last year.
Activist Andrew Holmes, who is typically found at the scenes of violent crimes trying to help police and provide comfort to families, was looking for help from the public Friday to help solve the two cases.
The babies bodies were found last summer – one in June in Dolton and the other in July in Markham.
“There has to be a mother and a father and there has to be family members that know your daughter was carrying a child,” Holmes said. “So I’m going to lay a teddy bear and a rose for this little baby here in Dolton and I’m going to lay a teddy bear and a rose in Markham.”
Holmes laid a teddy bear and a rose next to a shed where a baby’s body was found in Dolton. He then set off on a 10 mile walk to Markham where an infant’s body was found in a home that had been set on fire.
“There are safe haven laws that will protect anyone who do not or cannot take care of a child,” Holmes said.
He hopes someone’s conscious will make them do the right thing.