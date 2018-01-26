(CBS) – Chicago police have taken suspects into custody following an automobile chase on the South Side that ended on Lake Shore Drive.
Officers observed a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of South Cottage Grove around 6 p.m. Friday and pursued the automobile to Lake Shore Drive and 67th, where the persons of interest were placed into custody, according to CPD.
Chopper 2 video shows a more chaotic end to the pursuit: The suspects’ vehicle, a Porsche, had a flat tire, and at least three men jumped out of the still-rolling car.
It was unclear how many suspects have been detained. A handgun has been found near the scene.
No injuries have been reported.