CHICAGO (CBS) — The man who robbed a TCF Bank branch Thursday evening in the Northwest Side Dunning neighborhood is suspected of robbing another bank last month in northwest suburban Norridge.
He robbed the TCF branch at 5:06 p.m. inside the Jewel-Osco store at 6430 W. Irving Park Road, according to the FBI.
The hold-up was classified as a non-takeover robbery.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s with facial hair, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and weighing about 175 pounds with a medium build, the FBI said.
He was wearing a gray baseball cap, a black winter jacket and dark pants.
The same man is suspected of robbing a PNC Bank branch at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at 4120 N. Harlem Ave., according to the FBI.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest, the FBI said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.