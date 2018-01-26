CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Elmhurst police are trying to reassure residents that police are doing all they can to tackle an uptick in crime and that residents should feel safe in their community.
Elmhurst Deputy Police Chief Bob Tannehill said there was a carjacking a few days ago near Elmhurst College and a series of residential and car burglaries over the past couple of weeks. Because of that, extra time off for police has been cancelled in order to put more officers on-the-street, both in marked and unmarked squads.
Deputy Chief Tannehill said his department has also reached out to departments in neighboring suburbs to share information about trends. It has also sought help from Chicago Police and the FBI to identify potential suspects.
“Some of the intelligence is saying they’re affiliated with gangs. They’re affiliated gang members coming out here and doing the carjackings, breaking into houses, and breaking into cars,” Tannehill said.
Deputy Chief Tannehill said he wants to assure residents that police are doing what they can and that residents can feel safe.
“Our dedication to safety is the No. 1 goal here,” he said.
Police said two suspects were arrested following the recent carjacking, but that they were eventually freed. Elmhurst police said they’re continuing to work leads in the case.