Larry Nassar.(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK)

(AP) Numerous people have been fired or forced out of jobs in the wake of the widening scandal involving once-renowned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was ordered to serve decades in prison for molesting some of the sport’s top athletes and others. The latest was Michigan State University athletic director Mark Hollis, who announced his retirement Friday. Nassar worked for both Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, the sport’s national governing body.

As outside investigations continue, more people could lose jobs at the university and elsewhere. Here’s a look at some of the individuals or organizations that have been ousted, opted to quit, taken leaves or had ties cut:

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY

— Lou Anna Simon: The president and school alumna resigned hours after Nassar’s sentencing Wednesday amid growing pressure from students, lawmakers and some members of the university’s governing board. She acknowledged being “the focus of this anger” but has denied any cover-up by the university. The school and several current or former employees are being sued by dozens of women.

— Mark Hollis: The athletic director, also an MSU alumnus, called his departure a retirement, but he, too, had faced pressure to leave. He had been on the job for 10 years. He said he made the choice because of “the scope of everything,” adding that he hopes it helps the “healing process.”

— Kathie Klages: The former gymnastics coach resigned last year after she was suspended for defending Nassar over the years. Klages is accused of downplaying complaints made by two teens in 1997.

— Brooke Lemmen: The former school doctor resigned last year after learning the university was considering firing her because she didn’t disclose that USA Gymnastics was investigating Nassar.

— William Strampel: The former dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, who has been named in lawsuits, announced in December that he was taking a leave of absence for medical reasons. University officials said then he would no longer be dean but remains a faculty member.

— Sue Carter: The faculty’s athletic representative resigned Wednesday in protest of how the university has handled the case, saying she “could no longer be part of an administration that was not in full grasp of the damage done to the girls and women and to the institution itself.” She was the representative to the NCAA and Big Ten since 2014, appointed by Simon.

USA GYMNASTICS

— Three top members of the board of directors resigned this month after calls from angry gymnasts who say the organization did nothing to protect them after they were abused by Nassar. Chairman Paul Parilla, vice chair Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley announced they were stepping down. The board positions are volunteer and unpaid. In an open letter to Team USA on Wednesday, U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun called for all current USA Gymnastics directors to resign and threatened decertification if changes aren’t made

— Steve Penny: The former president and CEO resigned under pressure last March and was replaced by Kerry Perry, who took over in December.

TWISTARS GYMNASTICS CLUB

— John Geddert: The owner of the Michigan club was suspended by USA Gymnastics and announced his retirement. He was the U.S. women’s coach at the 2012 Olympics. Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three girls at Twistars, and still faces sentencing in that case. Geddert said he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes.

KAROLYI RANCH

— USA Gymnastics said earlier this month that the ranch outside Huntsville, Texas, would no longer serve as the national training center where a number of gymnasts said Nassar abused them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.