CHICAGO (CBS) — An Indiana man has been indicted on a federal kidnapping charge for allegedly abducting a child from a Calumet City street in broad daylight last month.
The abduction was captured on security camera video.
On Dec. 20, 2017, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Bryan Protho grabbed the child as she walked on the sidewalk near 153rd Street and Burnham Avenue in Calumet City, according to the indictment.
Protho forced the minor into his red Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle and drove away, according to the indictment.
He then parked the vehicle in an alley and allegedly assaulted the child. The victim was able to escape and flag down a passing vehicle, and law enforcement was contacted.
Protho, 38, of East Chicago, Ind., was arrested on Dec. 27, 2017, and he remains in federal custody. The indictment charges him with one count of kidnapping.
The FBI and the local departments jointly investigated the case.
The kidnapping charge is punishable by a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.