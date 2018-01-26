Cubs executives, from left, Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer and Jason McLeod.(Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos)

(670 The Score) Jed Hoyer and Theo Epstein have won three World Series rings together as baseball executives, the first two in Boston and then another one here in Chicago when they constructed the Cubs team that broke a 108-year championship drought in 2016.

Of course, you wouldn’t know that Hoyer and Epstein have done so judging by their jewelry. They rarely, if ever, sport their World Series rings.

Hoyer explained why in an interview on the Spiegel and Parkins Show on 670 The Score on Friday.

“You have to look at it as 2018 is our focus,” Hoyer said. “Yes, there’s no question, that ring is never going away. Those memories are never going away. But that can’t have any impact whatsoever on our job. Theo and I never wear our rings for a reason.”

And what’s that?

“I feel like you’re celebrating something that happened in the past every day,” Hoyer said. “I think we have to spend every day making sure everyone has a blast at Wrigley all next summer and that we’re back where we want to be. So it’s a nice thing to have on your shelf, but it’s on your shelf. You have to be all about now. You have to be all about the future. Ultimately, I don’t think about past titles on a daily basis. I think about how to get better on a daily basis. I think it has to be that way.

“I don’t have any problem with people that do (wear World Series rings). But for me, thinking about that every day, it feels wrong. Our focus every day has to be on these players, these coaches, this season. 2016 is awesome, but it’s behind us.”