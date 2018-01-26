CHICAGO (CBS) — Another high-profile Democrat is endorsing Fritz Kaegi, a primary challenger trying to unseat incumbent Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
South Side Congressman Bobby Rush joins West Side colleague Danny Davis in endorsing Fritz Kaegi for Cook County Assessor.
Rush says current assessor Joe Berrios has been over-assessing homes of poor and fixed income people, making them pay more in property taxes.
“Poor folks have been subsidizing rich folks and there’s something wrong with that,” says Rush.
Kaegi says Berrios’ policies have a devastating affect.
“It’s causing people to leave neighborhoods. It’s hurting businesses because they disinvest, they can’t hit their numbers and then they go vacant,” says Kaegi.
County government officials say a non-partisan review of the property tax assessment process is underway to be completed before March.
Critics say they have no confidence in the outcome.