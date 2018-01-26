CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago organization that wants to put the homeless in tiny houses is having a fundraiser this evening.
WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
The non-profit start-up Chicago Tiny House Inc. envisions replicating what’s been done elsewhere in the country says the organization’s founder and president Brien Cron.
“Tiny Houses actually came about because, at this time, there’s about 12 different communities across the United States who are actually using the communities to house the homeless,” says Cron.
Cron says at first people in the communities wanted nothing to do with them but they came around and they’ve been successful putting people in homes and offering services they need.
The model would take advantage of lots available for $1.00.
The tiny houses, according to Cron, would cost about $25,000 each and they’re raising money for a prototype.
Chicago Tiny House is having a fundraiser starting at 6-30 tonight at Wilson Abbey, on the 900 block of West Wilson in the Uptown neighborhood.