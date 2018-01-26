CHICAGO (CBS) — Part of the Tri-State Tollway was shut down Friday morning, after several vehicles were involved in a crash near the Eisenhower Expressway interchange.
The southbound lanes were blocked as a result of the crash on I-294 near I-290 around 8 a.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Illinois State Police said as many as 10 vehicles were involved in the crash, but could not provide further details.
Drivers can avoid the traffic jam by exiting the southbound Tri-State at Irving Park, and taking Mannheim to Roosevelt, before getting back on.