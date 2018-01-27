CHICAGO (CBS) — One year later, friends and family of Matthew Lange are marking the tough anniversary with a call for help.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has their story.

It’s their way to remember the life of 37-year-old Matthew Lange.

To continue a call for justice and to keep hope alive.

“Maybe it will get better. But right now its not,” says Matthew’s father David Lange who hopes his words will help bring more information.

“Some conscious will come over them. Or someone will come forward,” says Lange. “I don’t care what the reason is. Someone knows something.”

A year ago Matthew Lange was shot multiple times in his car while waiting for his four-year-old son outside Naperville’s Scullen Middle School.

After the murder, an investigatoin into Lange, a psychology professor, raised no red flags according to Naperville police.

“Early on we felt it was a targeted incident,” says Commander Lou Cammiso.

But now they’ve ruled out road rage and robbery.

A $50,000 reward is on the table, but there is still no suspect.

So who killed Matthew Lange and why remains a mystery.

Naperville police say they still need the public’s help as they work to develop new leads.

Lange’s murder is the first unsolved killing in Naperville since the 1990’s.