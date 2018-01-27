CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Senator Tammy Duckworth says when it comes to young people who’ve been part of the DACA program, she doesn’t trust the proposal for a pathway to citizenship outlined by President Trump.
She says the President has made promises and then changed his mind before.
Still, she has hope.
“Where I am putting my trust is, and it’s why I voted to come out of government shutdown, is in the 12 moderate Republicans, my colleagues, who do really do want to make a different and who are really giving this a really good effort,” says Duckworth. “And I think together in a bipartisan way, we can come up with a solution.”
Duckworth says she could agree to more border security funds in exchange for helping the Dreamers. But not the 25 billion dollars being talked about now.
Senator Tammy Duckworth is the guest on our AT ISSUE program this weekend. She talks about Dreamers, demilitarized zones, Veterans Affairs and the prospects of becoming the first U.S. Senator in history to give birth while in office.
You can hear more of her thoughts Sunday at 9:30 am and 9:30 pm.