CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire in the western suburbs sends families fleeing to safety, including a pet cat.
It started on West Pier drive in Westmont.
Fire crews were called to the scene and put out the flames fairly quickly.
One woman says she smelled smoke but thought it was coming from outside somewhere.
That’s when she says the police showed up.
“The police knocked on the door and they instructed us to get out (because) there was a fire on the third floor,” says resident Cameron Alzubi “So we grabbed our cat and we got everybody out.”
20 people were inside, along with the cat. Everyone was rescued and is now safe.
The Red Cross is providing emergency services to everyone.
No word yet on what caused the fire.