CHICAGO (CBS) — Students in Illinois classrooms will learn more about the state’s history through the Bicentennial curriculum unveiled at the Chicago History Museum.
WBBM Newsradio’s Bob Roberts has the story.
Every school in the state will get a copy of the Illinois Chronicles timeline, a hard cover book that folds out into a six-foot long synopsis of state history.
From 1818 to the 2016 Chicago Cubs.
State School Superintendent Tony Smith says no other state has a timeline or curriculum quite like it.
“Just over a year ago. this idea started. And now we have these resources. It’s amazing,” says Smith. “We have content expertise at the state board of education. But educators from around the state have gathered to create the educator’s guide.”
There’s a softcover guide and loads of class plans and ideas online.
Smith and Governor Bruce Rauner say this is not a one shot offering but it will be updated regularly.