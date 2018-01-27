CHICAGO (CBS) — Milwaukee is looking to take a page from Chicago when it comes to unpaid parking tickets.

WBBM Newradio’s Mike Krauser explains.

Milwaukee has about 30 million dollars in unpaid parking tickets and it can’t do a lot about it says state senator Tim Carpenter.

“People are laughing at the city of Milwaukee and saying ‘I don’t have to pay my tickets.'” says Carpenter.

State law prevents the use of the Denver boot.

Carpenter, a Democrat, wants to change that.

If you fail to pay three or more parking, red light or speed cam tickets in Chicago and you’re eligible for the boot.

With license plate scanning technology, the city has gotten pretty good at catching those in violation.

CBS58 in Milwaukee got mixed opinions on the street about the proposal to boot after five unpaid tickets.

“If you are irresponsible and don’t pay your parking tickets on time then you should pay the consequences and pay your fee in order to get your car back,” says one woman.

“I just think five is maybe the wrong threshold,” says one man.

Milwaukee has sought a change in state law for years as the fines pile up.