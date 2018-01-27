CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Holocaust Museum opened a powerful photo exhibit to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
WBBM Newsradio’s Jim Gudas reports from Skokie.
The photo exhibit marks the 75th Anniversary of the uprising against Nazi occupiers in the Jewish Ghetto in Warsaw, Poland during the Second World War.
Museum volunteer Lynn Weitz of Highland Park says International Holocaust Remembrance Day is important because such horrors could happen again.
“Because you can see from what happened in the Holocaust how slowly people’s rights were violated and slowly the tides turned and a group was hated and made a scapegoat,” says Weitz. “And I’ve seen so much of that hatred expressed today.”
Three Chicago-area survivors of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising are also being honored by the museum.