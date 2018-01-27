(670 The Score) The White Sox have agreed to a minor league deal with lefty reliever Xavier Cedeno, SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reported.
The deal is worth up to $1.05 million if Cedeno makes the big league roster, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported.
Cedeno, 31, was non-tendered by the Rays after spending the last two seasons in Tampa Bay. Because of a left forearm injury, Cedeno made just nine appearances in 2017, compiling a 12.00 ERA by allowing four earned runs in three total innings.
Cedeno had a 3.70 ERA in 54 appearances in 2016. He has a career 3.98 ERA across seven big league seasons.