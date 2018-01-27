CHICAGO (CBS) — If you didn’t get a flu shot this season, health experts say there’s still time.
WBBM Newsradio’s Jim Gudas reports.
Divya Mohan-Little of the Illinois Department of Public Health says the vaccine could either protect you from the flu or at least help reduce the severity of your symptoms.
Mohan-Little says there’s a good reason why you’d want to get a flu shot if you haven’t.
“Influenza in Illinois, the activity still remains widespread,” says Mohan-Little.
If you think you’re coming down with the flu, Mohan-Little says your doctor could prescribe anti-viral drugs such as Tamiflu that might help ease the severity of your symptoms and reduce your recovery time.