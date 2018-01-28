CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban Aurora high school that closed its campus last week because of an increase in flu cases is scheduled to reopen on Monday.
The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, 1500 Sullivan Road in Aurora, is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, according to Tami Armstrong, the school’s director of public affairs. The campus was closed at 5 p.m. Jan. 22 after at least 88 students came down with the flu.
The closure was also “based on information from the Kane County Health Department and the recommendation of Rush-Copley Medical Center,” according to a statement posted to the school’s website.
Starting Tuesday, the school’s buildings were thoroughly sterilized using peroxide-based solutions and hospital-grade disinfectants that were recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Armstrong said.
Additional days will not be added to the end of the school year to make up for the cancelled classes, Armstrong said.
Kane County Health Department spokesman Tom Schlueter said the department had not been notified about any other school closings related to the flu, but that there has been a county-wide uptick this year of influenza-like illnesses and confirmed flu cases.
Despite flu season being in full swing, Schlueter said getting a vaccination can help to prevent the spread of the disease.
“It’s never too late to get a flu shot,” Schlueter said.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.)