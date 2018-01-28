CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old girl was bitten by a 17-foot python Thursday at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo in Schaumburg.
Schaumburg police said authorities responded to a 911 call at the Schaumburg Convention Center around 5:30 p.m.
The girl sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken as a precaution to the Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, police said.
The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), which produces the expo, told CBS 2: “We have been in touch with the girl’s family and have learned she is recovering. The safety of our attendees is something we take very seriously and the python was immediately removed from the show.”