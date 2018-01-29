Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer, left, and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.(Getty Images)

(670 The Score) When Theo Epstein arrived as the Cubs’ new president of baseball operations in October 2011, one of his first moves was to call up an old friend as general manager.

Epstein and Jed Hoyer have enjoyed a great friendship that pre-dates their time in Chicago has led to a partnership that has directed the Cubs to three straight National League Championship Series and the 2016 World Series championship.

But does the 44-year-old Hoyer envision himself ever leading a front office once again? He was asked that on the Spiegel & Parkins Show on Friday.

“I’m really happy here,” Hoyer said. “I’ve had this great relationship with Theo for a long time, and I think we work really well together. This is a really fun time to be with the Cubs. All the things that are going on around the ballpark. We have great ownership. We’ve been winning. There’s nothing better going to Wrigley on a day game with a good team. It’s just a fun environment.

“Right now, I’m incredible happy. Of course I have my own personal goals and aspirations that I’ll share with my friends and not all our listeners.

“Honestly, I’m totally happy here. I want to be part of this. I think we have a chance to have a really special run in Cubs history, and we have a blast together as an office. We have great office dynamics. No, I’m totally happy here. But of course, everyone has an ego. Everyone has wants and desires. Right now, I’m happy as a Cub.”

Hoyer came up with the Red Sox front office and was named assistant general manager to Epstein during a period in which Boston won two World Series championships, including its first in 86 years back in 2004. Hoyer was hired as general manager of the Padres in 2009, a position he held until Epstein joined the Cubs in late 2011 and convinced Hoyer to make the lateral move.

The Cubs have several executives in their baseball operations department considered to be rising stars in the industry. Jason McLeod, the senior vice president of player development and amateur scouting, interviewed to become Twins general manager in 2016.

In early January, the Cubs promoted Scott Harris and Shiraz Rehman to positions as assistant general manager and named Jeff Greenberg director of baseball operations.