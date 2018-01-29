CHICAGO (CBS) — Paul Vallas resigned Monday as chief administrative officer at Chicago State University.
The CSU Board Of Trustees accepted Vallas’ resignation and Monday was his last day.
The board also voted to eliminate the position held by Vallas.
Vallas took the job in April, 2017 after previously being appointed by Gov. Rauner to the board of trustees last January.
Vallas told the Chicago Tribune last week that he planned to leave the post before the end of his contract and was considering a campaign for mayor.