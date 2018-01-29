CHICAGO (CBS) –- In their only scheduled appearance together, the Republican candidates for Illinois governor took pointed shots at each other.
Gov. Rauner and State Rep. Jeanne Ives sparred during at a debate before the Chicago Tribune editorial board.
During the 90-minute forum, Ives said Rauner has failed as a leader of the state and the Republican Party.
The governor countered that he is the only candidate who can defeat the Democratic challenger.
The two also debated HB 40, a bill that expanded state funding for abortion. Rauner said he supports a woman’s right to an abortion.
“I don’t focus on social issues, social issues divide us,” Rauner said.
Ives interrupted quickly, saying, “That’s all you got accomplished. A progressive social agenda.”
Ives said Rauner told Republicans he would veto the bill, proving he cannot be trusted.
Rauner said this will be the only joint appearance between the candidates.
Ives claimed that Rauner is ducking her because she says he cannot defend his record.
