CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was wounded early Tuesday, when someone fired at least two dozen shots through the windshield of a car in west suburban Berwyn.
The victim was found shot in a car in the parking lot outside the Berwyn Health Department, at 26th and Clarence, around midnight.
Police have not released any details about the shooting, but one neighbor described what he heard.
“I was sleeping, and all of a sudden I thought there was fireworks going on, and actually it got faster and faster and faster, and about 20 I guess it’s supposed to be shots, and then it quit,” he said. “I was real scared. I ducked and covered. It’s terrible. It shouldn’t happen right so close to my apartment.”
The victim’s condition was unknown Tuesday morning.
Further details were not immediately available.