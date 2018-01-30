CHICAGO (CBS) — The iconic Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s restaurant at Clark and Ontario streets in the heart of Chicago is forgoing its pop-culture theme and getting a modern makeover.
The company Tuesday unveiled exterior and interior designs for the restaurant.
“Chicago, soon to be the home of our new headquarters, is special to our brand and we are proud to partner with our local franchisee on this one-of-a-kind restaurant that takes the McDonald’s dining experience to a whole new level,” said McDonald’s U.S. President Chris Kempczinski. “This re-imagined location reflects our global commitment to elevate the customer experience through more modern restaurant designs and conveniences and positively impact our local communities and planet.”
McDonald’s says this location will be unlike any other in the company’s portfolio.
The new restaurant will feature:
- Green space with more than 70 trees at the ground level, a vegetated roof space and a floating glass garden of ferns and white birch trees;
- Expansive pedestrian-centric space featuring plazas with outdoor seating and a park area;
- Enhanced energy performance with an on-site solar panel array, interior and exterior LED lighting, and energy efficient kitchen and HVAC equipment;
- And an increased focus on hospitality and convenience options.
Furthermore, the fast food restaurant aims to raise the bar on customer experience with self-order kiosks, table service, McDelivery via Uber Eats, mobile order and payment, as well as an enhanced McCafe presence, the company said.
The redesigned restaurant is scheduled to open again in the spring.