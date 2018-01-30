CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating two violent robberies Monday night in Streeterville.
Around 11:45 p.m., a 47-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the 500 block of North Columbus Drive, when a robber opened the passenger’s side door and jumped into the vehicle, police said. The robber hit the man in the face several times, and stole his cash before fleeing the scene.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
Around 9:30 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was walking in the 400 block of East Erie Street, when two men approached from behind, and grabbed her purse and laptop bag, police said.
The woman was knocked to the ground, and suffered scrapes to her knees, but declined medical attention.
The robbers fled the scene in a silver sedan.
No one was in custody in either robbery Tuesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.