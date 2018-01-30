CHICAGO (CBS) — What are the odds of seeing the “super blue blood moon” eclipse in Chicago?
One had better hope for a break in the cloud cover, unfortunately. Those living in Southern California will have the best opportunity to view the rare event.
In Chicago, the lunar eclipse starts at 4:51 a.m. on Wednesday morning, with the full eclipse happening at 6:51 a.m., before the moon sets at 7:05 a.m.
The eclipse will be visible at 23 degrees above the horizon, or about 2.5 fists held at arm’s length.
But those clouds here might get in the way.
However, there is a consolation prize.
On Tuesday evening, the moon rise will be quite spectacular, if not technically a full super moon–when the moon is closest to Earth.
That will likely happen before the clouds come in and before sunset, around 4:17 p.m.
It’s called a “blue moon” because it’s the second full moon this month.
It’s a “blood moon” because the eclipse will turn the moon a reddish color.