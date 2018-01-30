(CBS) – Businessman Todd Ricketts is expected to say yes to an offer to become the finance chair of the Republican National Committee.
Sources close to Ricketts tell CBS 2 the announcement could come as soon as today. The offer is expected and so is Ricketts’ acceptance, says the source.
Todd Ricketts, a Wilmette resident, is a member of the Ricketts family that owns the Chicago Cubs and Ameritrade.
His installation as fundraiser comes as the former RNC finance chair, Las Vegas Casino mogul Steve Wynn, resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct – allegations Wynn denies.
Todd Ricketts was at one time in consideration to join the Trump Administration in the Commerce Department.
Compiled by CBS 2 Political Editor Ed Marshall.