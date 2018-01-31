(670-Bulls logo)

(670 The Score) Bulls fans will soon hear all of their favorite’s team’s games on Chicago’s longest running all-sports radio station.

Entercom’s WSCR-AM 670 The Score has been named the new flagship radio home of the Chicago Bulls. The deal runs through the 2020-’21 season and includes all Bulls preseason, regular-season and postseason games.

“The Chicago Bulls are proud to partner with Entercom and WSCR as the official radio broadcast partner and new home for Chicago Basketball,” Bulls president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement. “WSCR has a strong presence in the market and resonates with so many sports fans in Chicago, and we look forward to working together to bring the highest quality basketball broadcasts to our fans.”

The partnership will begin with its first broadcast Saturday, when the Bulls face the Clippers in a road contest that tips off at 2:30 p.m. CT.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Chicago Bulls on our air at 670 The Score,” Entercom Chicago senior vice president and market manager Jimmy de Castro said in a statement. “Entercom is the nation’s unrivaled leader in local sports talk radio, and today’s announcement underscores our continued commitment to expand our leading sports platform and to provide the top-rated content that our listeners crave.”

Chuck Swirsky will continue as the radio play-by-play man with Bill Wennington alongside him as the color analyst.

Bulls pregame will start 15 minutes before tip-off, and postgame will last for 30 minutes after the game. Steve Kashul will continue to handle those duties.

Bulls games will also be streamed live online at 670thescore.com/listen.